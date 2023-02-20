  • Menu
Narasaraopet: Silk robes presented to Trikoteswara Swamy

Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, SP Ravisankar Reddy and MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy presenting silk robes to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy on Maha Sivaratri on Saturday






Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, SP Ravisankar Reddy, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Joint Collector Syam Prasad presented silk robes to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy on behalf of the State government on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri festivities on Saturday. They performed special pujas. Temple authorities welcomed them and offered sesha vastrams and vedic pandits blessed them with the Vedic hymns.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, government Whip Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and MLA Namburu Sankara Rao visited Kotappakonda and performed pujas.

