Narayana asks officials to ensure prompt implementation of govt programmes

Nellore: The District Review Committee(DRC) meeting headed by Minority Welfare Minister and district in-charge Minister NMD Farooq, held here on Sunday, stressed the need of official machinery to ensure for effective implementation of government programmes for the benefit of the people.

The meeting pointed out that it is the responsibility of the district Collector to implement the decisions taken in DRC in a transparent manner to avoidallegations by the Oppositions parties on the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is very particular over effective implementation of government schemes including ' Super Six' programme. The district administration should fell more responsible in implementing the schemes as per the CM’s wishes, he added.

The Minister has thanked all the public representatives for participating in the meeting, though it was holiday.

Reacting to the incident where Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy left the meeting, the Minister said that it was a mistake and ordered the district administration to initiate steps to avoid such unwanted things from repeating in future.

Stating that establishment of airports plays a crucial role in the development of country and States, MA&UD P Narayana has disclosed that the government is keen on establishing airport in Dagadarthi mandal in the district very soon. The matter was already discussed with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rama Mohan Naidu and he responded positively, he added.

The Minister informed that he also discussed with the National Highways authorities over the construction of flyover bridges in Kanuparthipadu and ChinthareddyPalem villages.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has tendered open apology for disrespecting MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy at the DRC meeting. He warned that they will not tolerate such incidents in future, adding that it is mandatory to respect public representatives during such import occasions.

District Collector O Anand explained several development works related to Central and State governments that are under progress. He disclosed that Rs 80 crore sanctioned for every constituency under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MNREGS) and Rs 43 crore were sanctioned under 15thFinance Commission Funds for the district.

MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, S Chandra Mohan Reddy and Kavya Krishna Reddy MLCs P Chandrasekhar Reddy, B Kalyan Chakravarthi and T Madhava Rao, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma and others were present.