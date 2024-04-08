Narayana holds Iftar party in Nellore City

In a show of solidarity and commitment to the upliftment of minorities, an Iftar dinner was organized at the Vishwa Brahmana Kalyana Mandapam in Nellore City Constituency's 48th Division. The event was directed by local corporator Imtiaz and featured esteemed guests, including ex-minister and TDP MLA candidate Dr. Ponguru Narayana, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and Nellore TDP president Abdul Aziz.

The program began with a warm welcome and honors bestowed upon the chief guests by Muslim minority brothers. Special prayers were offered, followed by a communal Iftar dinner where all participants shared in the spirit of unity and fellowship.

During the event, Dr. Ponguru Narayana made a heartfelt promise to transform Nellore into a model city if elected in the upcoming elections. He highlighted his past efforts in developing the Muslim community, including the construction of the Barasheed Dargah and Shadi Manzil, and expressed his commitment to continue supporting initiatives for the welfare of minorities.

Abdul Aziz, in his address, praised Narayana for his dedication to the community and called on TDP candidates to secure victory in the upcoming elections. He raised concerns about the status of a previously established skill development center for women and urged for its revitalization.

The event saw a strong turnout of Muslim minority members from various divisions and ranks of the TDP, demonstrating a collective desire for progress and development. The promises made by Dr. Ponguru Narayana and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy to make Nellore a model city were met with enthusiasm and support from the attendees.

Overall, the Iftar dinner served as a symbol of unity and collaboration, showcasing the commitment of political leaders and community members to work together towards the betterment of all residents in Nellore.