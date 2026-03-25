Narayana Hosp performs rare and complex surgery successfully

Nellore: A highly complex and rare airway reconstruction surgery was successfully performed by the doctors at Narayana Hospital on a patient from Chintopu village, Thotapalli Gudur Mandal, Nellore district, who was suffering from severe breathlessness and respiratory distress. On this occasion, ENT specialist Dr Deepak Chowdary stated that the patient was brought to the emergency department with critical breathing difficulty.

As it was not possible to insert a tube through the throat due to severe airway narrowing, an emergency tracheostomy (a small opening created in the windpipe) was performed to save the patient’s life.

He further added that, considering the condition, the patient was referred to Dr TR Dwarakanath for advanced surgical management.

Dr TR Dwarakanath explained that the airway reconstruction surgery was highly specialized and rare.

Since the patient’s airway was critically narrowed to about 3–4 mm, it posed significant challenges in administering oxygen and anesthesia during surgery. He stated that a check bronchoscopy was performed, and cardiopulmonary bypass was kept on standby in case ventilation became difficult.

The surgery was carried out successfully with meticulous planning.

He also highlighted that the availability of advanced infrastructure and a multidisciplinary team at Narayana Hospital enables successful management of such complex cases.