Narayana Hospital performs successful emergency surgery on newborn

x
Highlights

Narayana Hospital paediatric surgeon Dr Guduru Sai Subrahmanyam has successfully performed an emergency surgery on a newborn who was born without an anal opening.

Nellore : Narayana Hospital paediatric surgeon Dr Guduru Sai Subrahmanyam has successfully performed an emergency surgery on a newborn who was born without an anal opening.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Guduru Sai Subrahmanyam, stated that the baby was born in Atmakur, where local doctors identified the condition and referred the baby to Narayana Hospital.

Upon examination, the team decided to perform an emergency surgery, which was successfully completed. He explained that some newborns are born with congenital anomalies such as esophageal, small intestine, large intestine, anal, and urinary tract blockages, spinal cord abnormalities, or hydrocephalus (fluid accumulation in the brain). Such cases require immediate surgical intervention, which Narayana Paediatric Hospital is successfully performing, eliminating the need for parents to travel to major cities like Chennai for treatment.

D. Krishna Chaitanya, anesthesia specialist emphasised the critical role of anesthesia during such surgeries, especially for a newborn weighing only 1.1 kg. He stated that Narayana Hospitals is equipped with advanced anesthesia equipment that enables precise and safe administration of anesthesia for such delicate cases.

Dr. Gokul Krishnan, Neonatologist, explained that post-surgery care in the Surgical Intensive Care Unitis crucial for newborns.

