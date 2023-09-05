  • Menu
Narayana Hospital to conduct camp on pimples from today

Narayana Hospital to conduct camp on pimples from today
Nellore: The Skin department of Narayana Medical College Hospital in Nellore will conduct a special camp for treatment of pimples at OP block from September 5 to October 4 from 9am to 4pm. Speaking to media on Monday, Narayana Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr B Hari Prasad Reddy said that some of the tests and treatment procedures would be conducted free of cost and some of them will be charged 25 percent less than the normal rates including laser therapy for scars.

HOD of Skin department Dr A Vijaya Mohan Rao, Assistant Professor Dr Uday Kiran, Dr Shabana Shaik and SR Dr Yasmeen Shaik spoke about the causes, signs, symptoms, test and various treatment methods. Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr M Arunkanth, AGM A C Sekhar Reddy and others also participated.

