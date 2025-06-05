Narayana seeks action against Sanatana Dharma proponents

Vijayawada: Dr K Narayana, national secretary of the CPI, has demanded that anyone supporting Sanatana Dharma, including actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, should be punished. Narayana, known for his outspoken views, sharply criticised Sanatana Dharma, calling it “cruel and anarchic.”

Narayana’s strong remarks came as he addressed the media on Wednesday, reiterating his stance that Sanatana Dharma is inherently flawed. He specifically questioned Pawan Kalyan’s embrace of Sanatana Dharma, particularly in light of his personal life. “When Sanatana Dharma has no provision for divorce, how did Pawan Kalyan get a divorce,” Narayana challenged.

He clarified that his recent comments regarding Pawan’s three marriages were not made in the past. Instead, he stated, “I have never spoken about Pawan’s three marriages before. It is only after Pawan Kalyan began championing Sanatana Dharma that I demanded punishment for everyone, including him, who supports this anarchic and cruel Sanatana Dharma.”

Narayana further emphasised the perceived hypocrisy, stating that while Pawan advocates for action against those who criticise Sanatana Dharma, those who support it should be penalised. He confirmed that his statements regarding Sanatana Dharma were indeed made after Pawan Kalyan’s comments on the subject.

Narayana said, “The essence of Sanatana Dharma is that once married, a wife must live with her husband no matter how much he harasses her or commits wrongful acts. Ultimately, if the husband dies, the wife is also burned in the same pyre.” He further asked, “When there is no concept of divorce in Sanatana Dharma, how did Pawan Kalyan obtain a divorce.”

Narayana concluded by asserting that those who practice Sanatana Dharma, which he believes destroys secularism, should be punished, not those who criticise it.