Narayana showcases AP as future logistics hub

Vijayawada: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana has intensified efforts to attract global capital, holding a series of high-level meetings with industrialists in Dubai to showcase the state’s expanding business potential. He invited industrialists and investors to the forthcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. Positioning Andhra Pradesh as India’s most business-friendly destination, Narayana told Dubai-based industrial leaders that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s administration was fully committed to supporting investors through transparent policies, robust infrastructure and swift approvals.

He urged them to study the government’s pro-investment framework and assured complete cooperation and facilitation for ventures in key growth sectors.

Narayana met Nilesh Ved, the Chairman of the Apparel Group, along with CEO Neeraj and CBO Kamal Kotak. The minister invited the company to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s retail and manufacturing ecosystem. He emphasized that the state’s rising consumer base and improving logistics infrastructure make it a prime location for new ventures.

The Minister also held talks with Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group, a global leader in shipping, logistics, and maritime services. He explained Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantage with its 974-km coastline, growing port infrastructure and upcoming logistics and shipbuilding projects. “We are building Andhra Pradesh into a logistics hub of South Asia,” Narayana said, citing recent government initiatives to modernise ports and integrate them with industrial corridors.

The Minister also met senior representatives of Burj Al Arab Health Care, discussing new reforms in the state’s medical and healthcare ecosystem, and invited the group to participate in upcoming public-private partnerships in health infrastructure.

Narayana visited the headquarters of Tabreed, the world’s largest district cooling company. Meeting with CEO Khalid Abdullah Al Marzooqi and chief development officer Philippe Coquant, he studied the company’s advanced cooling systems and put forth AP’s proposal to establish similar district cooling centres in Amaravati and other urban clusters.

He also briefed investors on the upcoming Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit, to be held later this month, which will bring together global industry leaders to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. He urged Dubai-based investors to participate and witness the State’s evolving industrial landscape firsthand. CRDA Commissioner Kannababu and Municipal Administration Director Sampath Kumar accompanied the Minister.