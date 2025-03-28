Narayana vows slum-free Andhra Pradesh by 2047

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana announced the state government’s ambitious goal to eradicate slums by 2047. Speaking as the chief guest at a national conference titled ‘Swarnandhra 2047: Unlocking Andhra Pradesh’s Economic Potential through Union Budget 2025 and Viksit Bharat Initiative’ held at the School of Planning and Architecture here on Thursday, the minister outlined Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document.

He said that the vision document aims to position Andhra Pradesh as the leading state in India across all sectors by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of India’s Independence from British rule.

Narayana stressed the crucial role of planners and architects in urban development, particularly in realising the vision for the state capital, Amaravati.

He described Amaravati as a key project designed to be a highly liveable city with top-tier living standards, thanking the Central government for its financial support toward urban development initiatives nationwide.

Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the 20 Point Programme Implementation, also spoke at the conference, noting that Andhra Pradesh faces significant challenges due to political, social, and geographical factors, but Chief Minister Naidu has turned these into opportunities through the Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

Dinakar outlined ten key priorities in the document, including the construction of Amaravati, the Polavaram multi-benefit project, inter-river connectivity, housing for the poor, safe drinking water, education, skill development, youth and women empowerment, healthcare access, logistics, green energy, and quality production and consumption.

Principal secretary of the department of municipal administration and urban development S Suresh Kumar, chairman of the School of Planning and Architecture Dr Amogh Kumar Gupta, and director Professor Dr Ramesh Srikonda, alongside staff, architects, planners, and other stakeholders took part in the programme.