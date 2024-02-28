Narayana Yuva Sena demands fresh water supply from plant established by Narayana

The Yuva Sena members demanded the YCP government to allocate funds for the completion of the drinking water plant project initiated by Dr. Ponguru Narayana. They also raised concerns about the lack of development in the Nellore City area under the current government.

AGM Vemireddy Vijayabhaskar Reddy addressed the gathering and vowed to continue the fight for the rights of the people of Nellore City. He urged the youth to come together and support Dr. Ponguru Narayana in the upcoming elections to bring about positive change in the region.









The protest at Barrage received widespread support from local residents and political leaders, who echoed the sentiments of the Yuva Sena members. It remains to be seen how the YCP government will respond to the demands of the people of Nellore City and whether Dr. Ponguru Narayana will be able to fulfill his promises if elected as the TDP candidate.

