Narendra alleges YSRCP leader violated rules in apartment complex construction

Guntur: Ponnuru TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar alleged that YSRCP Ponnuru Assembly constituency in-charge Ambati Murali Krishna was constructing Green Grace Apartment complexes at Pattabhipuram in the heart of Guntur city without permission from the authorities concerned.

Addressing the media in Guntur city on Saturday, he said, in 2015, Murali had taken permission for the construction of two cellars and five floors. Narendra said that later in 2017, Ambati Murali applied for permission for the construction of 15 floors, but so far he did not get any permission and added that a railway track exists near the venture.

Narendra said that the railway officials directed Murali to maintain 75 feet distance from the railway track and sanctioned the NOC. However, violating the rules the construction work was going on.

The Ponnuru MLA wondered what the GMC town planning department officials were doing when 15 floors were being constructed without obtaining permission.

He also complained that the builder even failed to secure permission from the fire and environment departments and the no-objection certificate.

He alleged that Ambati Murali Krishna cheated 500 customers and demanded that the government take steps to stop the construction immediately.