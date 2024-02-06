Narendra set to take on YSRCP’s Rosaiah

Guntur: Ponnuru Assembly constituency is under Guntur Lok Sabha constituency in Guntur district. Former minister Dhulipala Veeraiah Chowdary, former MLAs Nannapaneni Venkata Rao, former union minister Pamulapati Ankineedu Prasad, former minister Gogineni Nageswara Rao, Chittieneni Venkata Rao,,Dhulipala Narendra Kumar and, Kilari Rosaiah represented the constituency.

Dhulipala Veeraiah Chowdary was elected to Assembly in 1983 and1985. He served as revenue minister. Dhulipala Narendra Kumar was elected to Assembly in 1994,1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He is also the Sangam Dairy chairman and TDP Ponnuru Assembly constituency in-charge.

He is making arrangements to contest in the coming Assembly. Recently he conducted Telugu Desam Pilustondi Raa Kadaliraa public meeting addressed by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu. Chebrolu, Ponnuru and Pedakakani mandals come under this Assembly constituency.

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Vignan's University, Sangam Dairy, Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences, NTR Manasa Sarovaram Park, Uppalapadu birds resort, famous Brahmaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani, Anjaneya Swamy temple is in Ponnuru, several engineering colleges, famous Duggirala Turmeric Yard are in the constituency.

There are 2,27,727 voters in the constituency. Kammas, Kapu, BCs are major voters in the constituency. While Dhulipala Veeraiah Chowdary got twice elected to Assembly, his son Narendra Kumar was elected five times.

Farmers produce paddy, chilli and vegetables in the constituency. Textile units were set up in the constituency. The constituency has train connectivity and bus connectivity.

Founder of Dr Ramineni Foundation, USA, Ramineni Ayyanna Chowdary is also from this constituency. The trust has been distributing the scholarships to the merit students studying in the government schools. Freedom fighter and former MP Acharya N G Ranga, former member of Rajya Sabha, Pragada Kotaiah, former MLA Sajja Chandramouli hailed from this constituency.

AP Film Development Corporation chairman, screenwriter Posani Krishna Murali of YRCP also is from this constituency.

Sitting MLA Kilari Rosaiah of YSRCP is facing allegations of encouraging illegal mining in the constituency. He is accused of corruption and facing strong opposition in the constituency.

Rosaiah pinning hopes on the beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

He is conducting a campaign on the welfare schemes of the government. Similarly, Dhulipala Narendra Kumar and JSP leaders also conducted the party programmes in the constituency.