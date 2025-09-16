  • Menu
Narrow Escape in Uppal as Septic Tanker Crashes into Temple

Narrow Escape in Uppal as Septic Tanker Crashes into Temple
A serious road accident was narrowly avoided in Uppal, Hyderabad, when a septic tanker collided with the Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple on Tuesday...

A serious road accident was narrowly avoided in Uppal, Hyderabad, when a septic tanker collided with the Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred near the second entrance gate of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) as the driver attempted to overtake a bus in front of him, resulting in a high-speed impact with the temple wall.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver, identified as Kumar, sustained severe injuries and was subsequently rushed to Gandhi Hospital by local residents and police. Authorities have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Traffic was disrupted in the area, which is known for its heavy congestion. The traffic police swiftly intervened, removing the tanker and taking necessary measures to restore the flow of vehicles.

Fortunately, despite the crash taking place during a busy Tuesday, when a large number of devotees were present at the temple, no worshippers were harmed. Devotees expressed their relief at escaping injury in what could have been a tragic incident. However, medical reports indicate that the driver's condition remains critical.

