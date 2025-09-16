Live
- When Jagjit Singh reflected on his struggling days of performing every day in same three-piece suit
- After Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath receives protection from arrest in the marketing scam case
- Telangana student who lost both legs after being pushed off train get prosthetic limbs
- S. Korea launches probe into purported attempt to sell SK Telecom client data
- NDA backs SIR in West Bengal, Oppn asks ECI to adopt transparent system as poll panel begins training of officers
- Mauritius PM calls on President Murmu, concludes State Visit to India
- Seagram’s Royal Stag Strengthens Its Cultural Resonance with Four New Influential Voices: Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya and Payal Dhare
- Experiencing A Winter Wonderland: What Makes Harbin Tours Unique
- JOS ALUKKAS HOSTS SIGNATURE JEWELLERY SHOW IN HYDERABAD
- AI Forecasts Help 38 Million Indian Farmers Plan Crops Ahead of Monsoon
Narrow Escape in Uppal as Septic Tanker Crashes into Temple
A serious road accident was narrowly avoided in Uppal, Hyderabad, when a septic tanker collided with the Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple on Tuesday...
A serious road accident was narrowly avoided in Uppal, Hyderabad, when a septic tanker collided with the Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred near the second entrance gate of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) as the driver attempted to overtake a bus in front of him, resulting in a high-speed impact with the temple wall.
Eyewitnesses reported that the driver, identified as Kumar, sustained severe injuries and was subsequently rushed to Gandhi Hospital by local residents and police. Authorities have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Traffic was disrupted in the area, which is known for its heavy congestion. The traffic police swiftly intervened, removing the tanker and taking necessary measures to restore the flow of vehicles.
Fortunately, despite the crash taking place during a busy Tuesday, when a large number of devotees were present at the temple, no worshippers were harmed. Devotees expressed their relief at escaping injury in what could have been a tragic incident. However, medical reports indicate that the driver's condition remains critical.