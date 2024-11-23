Narrow roads lead to frequent traffic jams in Kurnool

Kurnool: The increasing vehicular traffic in Kurnool city with narrow roads and traffic snarls is causing problems to the people. In addition to the local vehicles, hundreds of vehicles from other places are adding to the traffic snarls.

Above 10 lakh transport and non-transport vehicles, including more than 70,000 autos, nearly 1,500 school buses, 8 lakh motorcycles, 60,000 cars and other vehicles, are plying in the district. Apart from this, about 5,000 new vehicles will be rolling out on the over-burdened city's roads every month.

Every day, as many as thousands of people from various parts of erstwhile Kurnool and neighboring districts like Kadapa, Anantapuram and Mahabubnagar districts, will visit the city on various works. Because of narrow roads, the vehicle riders are facing problems to move on the roads. 40 feet to 50 feet main road is a glaring example of the worst traffic movement in the city.

The main roads are not widened as per the traffic needs. Three and four wheelers are forced to park one km away from the main road and the parallel roads of the main road are also not widened to ease traffic movement.

Shopping complexes, supermarkets, textile showrooms, marriage halls and hospitals do not have adequate parking space. This forces customers to park their vehicles haphazardly on the main road, blocking pedestrian movement and causing traffic jams.

A resident of Satyanarayana Colony Rajendra Prasad said poor maintenance of roads in the city is creating problem to the people and the increasing traffic is also posing threat to the walkers.

An official source from traffic department has said narrow roads and non-widening of roads are the main cause for the traffic issues. Moreover, the city has only one main road and there are no alternative roads in the city to divert traffic. It is very tough to streamline the issue as the number of vehicles has been increased drastically, at least ten times.

The source further said that however they have been focussing to solve the issues by engaging enough traffic police personnel at all junctions and circles. Very recently, SP G Bindu Madhav inspected several circles in the town limits and pursued traffic snarls. He ordered the officials concerned to take necessary measures to avoid traffic issues. Sometime ago, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath also ordered the officials concerned to take up road widening works in the town. Even after four months, no initiative was taken in this regard.