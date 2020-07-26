Narsapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju should stay away from Uttarandhra: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivasa Rao asked the Narsapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju to keep away from Uttarandhra region.



At a media conference held here on Sunday, they reminded the MP that he entered the Lok Sabha only with the blessings of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked him not to forget the fact while criticising the CM on various grounds. "Though you have won on YSRCP party symbol, you are criticising the party more than the TDP," the Minister pointed out.

Further, Srinivasa Rao said, "Who is he (the MP) to tell the public that Vizag doesn't need a capital? Even the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who said the same could not step out of the Visakhapatnam airport. Now, if Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju doesn't mend his ways, he is sure to earn the wrath of the people."

If the MP doesn't like YSRCP's policies, it is better he resigns from the MP's post and step down from the party, the Tourism Minister suggested.

Referring to the death of social activist Nalanda Kishore, Srinivasa Rao said the death happened due to illness and even that was being used by Naidu and his son Lokesh to gain 'political mileage'.

"Corona might affect anyone irrespective of the party affiliation. However, Naidu and Lokesh continue to indulge in mudslinging," the Minister stated.