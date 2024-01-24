Narsaraopet MP Lavu quits Lok Sabha, YSRCP

Guntur: YSRCP Lok Sabha member Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday resigned from the party as well as the Parliament. He represented Narasaraopeta constituency.

He sent his resignation letter to the YSRCP high command. According to sources in the YSRCP, he quit the party over denial of ticket from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general elections.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked him to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency several times because the educational institutions belonging to the MP were in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. He is also residing in Guntur city.

The MP refused to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha seat and asked the party high command to field him from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha again. But the party high command was not interested in fielding him from the Narasaraopet.

Meanwhile, the party high command is searching for another candidate to field from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha which irked the MP. This is the main reason for him to leave the party.

After sending his resignation letter to the YSRCP high command, Sri Krishnadevarayalu, the 40-year-old leader said that this 'drama' has been playing for the past six months internally within the party but came out to public light only in the past 15 days. “They were dilly-dallying, pushing me to a different corner. I said let's put an end to this whole drama,” he said. However, he noted that neither he had thought about his next move nor any political party had reached out to him yet, adding that he would see what will happen in the due course of time. Devarayalu's resignation comes close on the heels of Machilipatnam YSRCP MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni and others quitting the party.

He thanked the YSRCP high command and his followers for extending co-operation. The MP said he had tried his best to get all the necessary permissions for Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Project from the Centre, for which the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy recently laid the foundation stone.

Reacting to his resignation, government whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy said the MP resigned due to his personal reasons. He said there is no impact of his resignation on the YSRCP.