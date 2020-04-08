 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Narsipatnam anaesthesia doctor suspended for making false allegation against AP government

Narsipatnam anaesthesia doctor suspended for making false allegation against AP government
Highlights

For making false allegations against higher officials and AP government, Dr Sudhakar, an anaesthesiologist at Narsipatnam area hospital has been...

For making false allegations against higher officials and AP government, Dr Sudhakar, an anaesthesiologist at Narsipatnam area hospital has been suspended on Wednesday.

Over the allegations made by Dr Sudhakar, a panel of doctors was formed to investigate the matter. The doctor's committee said that there were complaints against Sudhakar regarding his working style and behaviour, which went till police station.

The panel also found the CCTV footage of Dr Sudhakar entering TDP leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu house, where he stayed for nearly three hours. The committee concludes that anaesthesia doctor has deliberately made comments against the government over the effort in tackling Coronavirus in the state. Based on the recommendations of the committee, Dr Sudhakar has been suspended from the service and booked a police case against him, officials said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories