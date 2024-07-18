Nation achieving rapid development under Modi’s rule: Baghel

Tirupati : Kuraba, Kurama and Kuruva Association felicitated Union Minister S P Singh Baghel at a function here on Wednesday.

Leaders of various Kuraba, Kuruva and Kurama associations led by Jabbala Srinivas from Tirupati and other States participated in the function.

In his thanksgiving address, Baghel said India is marching fast on the path of development due to the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the people believed that the country was witnessing development in various sectors, they elected him for the third successive time to lead the country.

Thus, they also declared that they do not believe the propaganda of the opposition parties against PM Modi. He urged the people to continue to support NDA and strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi who is determined to transform India as Viksit Bharat (fully developed) by 2047.

