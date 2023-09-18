Nation needs to focus on renewable energy resources

Rajamahendravaram: ONGC, Rajahmundry Asset Executive Director Amit Narayan has said that there always exists a conflict between energy usage for economic development and environmental protection. However, there should be a judicious balance between the same, and ultimately environmental sustainability shall prevail, he said.

The two-day international conference on ‘Environmental Challenges and Remedies for Sustainable Future’ organized by the Department of Chemistry at Government Autonomous College concluded on Sunday. Amit Narayan attended as chief guest at the conference.

He said, “As India is aspiring to be the third largest economy, more energy will be consumed by the economy. For this, the focus should be on renewable energy resources. ONGC is in the forefront in this direction.” Distinguished guest Gazal Srinivas said that nature or environment is nothing but mother. He opined these types of conferences with eminent scientists will create knowledge, but the same should percolate to the streets through mediums like local street plays, etc.

Prof MV Shankar from Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, explained about the latest developments and research that is taking place the world over about the production and usage of hydrogen as an alternative fuel for the future generations..

Dr Ramachandra Rao, Principal of the autonomous college and Prof G Sudhakar, Registrar, AKNU, graced the valedictory function.