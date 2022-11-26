Visakhapatnam: With 40.32 percent of the estimated prevalence among adults aged between 18 and 80 years, obesity is now on the rise across the country. While the statistics indicate its highest prevalence in Southern India with 46.51 percent, the Eastern India shows the lowest figure of 32.96 percent.

These were some of the points highlighted by Dr Chalapathi Rao Achanta, Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist, Liver Specialist, Interventional Endoscopist, KIMS Icon. On the occasion of the 'National Anti Obesity Day' observed on November 26, the expert pointed out that overweight and obesity are major risk factors for a number of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, stroke, diabetes, hypertension, osteoarthritis, obstructive sleep apnoea, fatty liver disease.

Obesity is also associated with some cancers, including endometrial, breast, ovarian, prostate, liver, gallbladder, kidney, and colon, he added. Sharing remedial measures, Dr Chalapathi Rao said many of the causes of overweight and obesity is preventable and reversible.

Reducing the number of calories intake of fats and sugars, increasing the portion of daily intake of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and nuts and engaging in regular physical activity 60 minutes a day for children and 150 minutes per week for adults), the doctor recommended.

Among children, the doctor said studies have shown that exclusive breastfeeding from childbirth to six months of age reduces the risk of infants becoming overweight or obese.