National conference stresses need for uniform policy on minor minerals

Vijayawada : The Federation of Minor Minerals Industry (FEMMI) in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Mines, hosted a national conference on ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Minor Mineral Mining’ at a hotel here on Saturday and discussed the prospects for one national policy on minerals.

Dr V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog – delivering the keynote address has said that despite the minor minerals having more GDP and GVA they did not have enough focus and he contended that there should not be any distinction between major and minor minerals.

He advocated the need for national minor mineral policy, one nation one minor mineral policy and one nation and one mineral one royalty. The required changes are in pipeline in NITI Aayog and were discussed in IMC.

He advocated that Section-15 and 15 (A) amendments in the MMDR Act facilitate uniform taxation and bring rationalisation of minor mineral taxes.

He said there should be single window policy to curtail delays in obtaining all the statutory clearances. He advocated Export Promotion Council for Minor Minerals. He said FEMMI in coordination with the NITI Aayog organised the conference to highlight issues that need to be addressed to bring minor minerals into nation building as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat-2047.

Referring to the crisis in the Minor Mineral Industry, Dr Ch Rao and P Ramakrishna of FEMMI have highlighted that the minor mineral sector plays a crucial role in India’s infrastructure, construction and manufacturing industries, supporting millions of livelihoods and generating significant State revenues.

However, the industry is facing major setbacks due to regulatory inconsistencies, excessive taxation, delayed environmental clearances, and policy paralysis.

Dr Ch Rao stressed the need for addressing inconsistencies in State and Central laws and sought a uniform minor mineral policy.

Industry leaders from FIMI, MEAI, GUJMIN, NCCBM, representatives from the cement industry and others participated in the meeting.

This conference is critical because 50 per cent of minor mineral mines across all Indian States are non-operational due to bureaucratic delays, observed the speakers.