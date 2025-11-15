National Education Day celebrated at IIAM College

Visakhapatnam: National Education Day 2025 was celebrated with enthusiasm at IIAM College, MVP Colony here on Friday, commemorating 137th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad - India’s first Education Minister, freedom fighter, scholar, and architect of modern Indian education.

Presided over by Prof Pulipati King, Rector, Andhra University, the event highlighted Azad’s dedication to education, communal harmony, and intellectual freedom. Prof. P King praised Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trust (MAKAT) for advancing Azad’s vision of inclusive education and national integration.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a key leader in India’s freedom struggle, viewed education as essential for national progress and unity. As Education Minister (1947–1958), he established UGC, IITs, expanded IISc, and founded Sahitya Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi, and Sangeet Natak Akademi. He championed universal, secular education to eradicate poverty, foster scientific temper, and strengthen India’s composite culture—ideals that continue to inspire.

Organized by Dr Khaja Rahamtulla T, Chairman & Managing Trustee, and Janab KM Chistee (Babu Bhai), Vice-Chairman, MAKAT, in collaboration with Andhra University and ILF Global, Belgium, the programme began with floral tributes to Azad.

Dr Rahamtulla presented MAKAT Annual Report 2025, outlining the Trust’s educational, cultural, and welfare initiatives across Andhra Pradesh.