National Legal Services Day observed

Anantapur: The National Legal Services Day was observed on Sunday at the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) office in Anantapur, under the directions of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, and the guidance of E Bhima Rao, Principal District Judge and Chairman, DLSA, Anantapur.

As part of the celebrations, a Legal Awareness Seminar was organised at the District Legal Services Sadan. Project Director Sridevi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour Suryanarayana (Dharmavaram), Assistant Labour Officers Ramadevi and Sujatha (Anantapur), Mediation Advocate Harikrishna, Legal Aid Counsels Ramakrishna, Mahesh, and Anusha, and One Stop Centre representative Sudhamani attended the programme as chief guests.

During the seminar, speakers explained to workers about Job Cards, labour rights, and labour laws. Women participants were briefed on the services provided by One Stop Centres for protection and legal support.

DLSA Secretary N Rajasekhar highlighted the availability of free legal aid, free legal counselling, and the services offered by the District Legal Services Authority, including the 15100 Legal Helpline.

To mark the occasion, essay writing competitions on legal awareness were conducted for students of Vijayanagar Law College, and prizes were awarded to the top three winners.

The event saw active participation from Anganwadi teachers, labourers, law students, DLSA staff, and members of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System.