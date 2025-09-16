National-level tech fest ‘VISTA 2K25’ concludes

Visakhapatnam: Students showcased their innovative skills at the national-level tech fest ‘VISTA 2K25’ as the institution provided them an effective platform to exhibit their talent and receive cash prizes. As part of the closing ceremony held at Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) here on Monday, cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh were awarded to students who won in various competitions.

As part of the two-day-long fest, technical competitions, quiz and exhibitions were organised under the aegis of departments of the institution.

Addressing the students, outstanding Scientist and Project Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), M Srinivasa Rao advised them that the current generation should not be confined to jobs but also move forward in the research arena and contribute to the development of the country. Students should use technology for new innovations towards environmental protection and sustainable development, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, principal J Sudhakar said, “Technical festivals like ‘VISTA 2K25’ are useful in unearthing the talent of students and encouraging new ideas.” Rector A. Madhusudana Rao mentioned that students should look beyond books and participate actively in projects, workshops and tech fests as such platforms will boost their self-confidence and improve leadership quality, he added.

Distinguished service awards, sastra, and special talent awards for students were presented on the occasion. Sharing their experiences, the award winning students mentioned that such opportunities are very inspiring and help them achieve higher goals.