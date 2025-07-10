National-level training for BLOs begins

Kadiri: In accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India, a national-level training programme for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) began on Wednesday at the Kadiri Revenue Divisional Office.

The training will continue until July 16, covering various aspects of election duties and voter list management.

As part of the inaugural session held on Wednesday, Booth Level Officers from the Kadiri Assembly constituency were trained on the roles and responsibilities of BLOs, voter registration procedures, and precautions to be taken during the voter list revision process.

Special focus was given to the summary revision of electoral rolls, house-to-house surveys and understanding the structure of the final voter list.

The training session was led by VVS Sharma, Electoral Registration Officer for the 161 - Kadiri Constituency, along with tahsildar T R Muralikrishna, deputy tahsildars K Eshwara Prasad and R Ravi Naik, senior assistant S P Vijay Kumar, and other election staff.

Officials stressed the importance of accurate voter data collection, public engagement, and adherence to ECI norms to ensure a transparent and error-free electoral process.