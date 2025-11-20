National library policy among key resolutions

Tirupati: The three-day international conference ‘Library 2047: Democratising Knowledge for Viksit Bharat’, jointly organised by Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) and UGC–Inflibnet under the leadership of SVU Librarian Prof Surendrababu and Inflibnet Centre Chief Prof Devika Madalli, concluded on a grand note on Wednesday.

The guests including NBA Advisor Prof Jagadish Arora, Sri Padmavati Mahila University Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, SVU Rector Prof Ch Appa Rao, Inflibnet Joint Convener Raja, and Prof Sevukan from Puducherry participated in the valedictory session. Speaking on the occasion, they stressed the need for faster dissemination of information, research, literature, writing and news to the public.

A significant highlight was the announcement of nine ‘Tirupati Declarations’, aimed at shaping India’s knowledge ecosystem for 2047. Key resolutions included the formulation of a national library policy to democratise knowledge, introduction of rigorous in-service training for librarians and library science teachers, and revamping library science curricula in line with NEP-2020 with a focus on skill-based, interdisciplinary learning.

The declarations also proposed integrating information literacy at the undergraduate level, establishing a research council within libraries, and conducting regular orientation programmes to promote awareness of publishing ethics and plagiarism. Further, librarians were urged to take the lead in teaching “Research and Publication Ethics” to scholars, strengthening public library systems, and promoting the use of open learning platforms such as SWAYAM to ensure free access to knowledge for all.