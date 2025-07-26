National Open Taekwondo championship inaugurated

Vijayawada: The10th National Open Taekwondo Championship – 2025 kicked off on Friday at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium here with NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha attending as a special guest. Dr Lakshmisha encouraged the athletes and extended his best wishes for them to showcase their talent and win medals.

During the event, Collector Lakshmisha urged participants to strive for national and international medals, bringing honour to their hometowns, districts, state, and the country. He highlighted that the State government is placing special emphasis on sports development and advised athletes to utilise schemes and programmes offered by both central and state governments to further their careers.

The 10th National Open Taekwondo Championship – 2025 will run for three days, starting from Friday. Organised by the Krishna District Taekwondo Association, the competition has drawn approximately one thousand athletes from various regions.