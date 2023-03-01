National Science Day celebrated

Srikakulam: The Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner Ch Obuleshu took part in the National Science Day celebrations at NTR Municipal High School in Srikakulam City on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner advised teachers to encourage students to improve scientific skills. Students made various projects to mark the 'National Science Day.' The commissioner reviewed various projects made by students at different schools who celebrated the day.





Students have extra ordinary skills and inspired with strong motivation which is possible only with dedicated efforts of the teachers.Students need learn to prepare useful material with waste and also with low cost items. The commissioner also appealed to teachers and students to create awareness among people on eco-friendly items and use of material which causes harm to living beings. He presented participation certificates to the students and merit certificates to best performers.



