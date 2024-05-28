Rajamahendravaram: Kandukuri’s reforms ideal for world

Rajamahendravaram: On the occasion of the 105th death anniversary of famous social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu, prominent people paid their respects at the graves of the Kandukuri couple at Ananda Gardens here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, they said that Kandukuri reforms have become an example for the world.

Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA) chairman Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, AP NGO Association ex-president Sanjeeva Rao, Natyacharya Sappa Durga Prasad, Jana Sena Party leader Jami Satyanarayana, SKVT Degree College Principal Ebel Raja Babu, Telugu Department head of the SKVT College Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao and others participated in Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu death anniversary meeting. They praised Kandukuri’s efforts in bringing social reforms.

Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao said that Kandukuri Veeresalingam played a vital role in eradicating child marriages. He noted that Kandukuri has contributed significantly through his literature to develop progressive societal values.

Singam Radha, assistant commissioner and correspondent of Hitakarini Samaj, said that Hitakarini Samaj still supports Kandukuri’s ambition. They are working for women’s empowerment.

On the occasion of Kandukuri’s death anniversary, food was given to the poor. The staff of SKR MBA College and DED Women’s Colleges participated.