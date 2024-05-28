OU to host ‘Tech Summit 2024’ tomorrow

Hyderabad: Osmania University is all set to host ‘Rays High Information Technology Pvt Ltd Tech Summit 2024’ on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the event will focus on the latest advancements, trends, and strategies that are shaping the digital landscape. Participants will acquire valuable insights into the latest advancements in cloud technology and cybersecurity solutions, exploring how these innovative services are revolutionising various industries, including healthcare, education, banking, and business. Participants will also gain insights into novel methods for protecting data and infrastructure amidst continuously changing threats, while also learning best practices for integrating cloud-based solutions to improve efficiency, flexibility, and scalability.

The Tech Summit 2024 is designed for professionals, decision-makers, and enthusiasts from various sectors, including medical and healthcare, education, banking and financial services, business, and technology. This event presents a prime opportunity for networking with industry leaders and peers, exchanging ideas, forging partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities. The summit is from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Osmania OTBI. For further information, interested participants should contact +919154882755, +33745283343, or email: Contact@rayshigh.onmicrosoft.com, said a senior officer.