National Statistics Day celebrated in Tirupati

Tirupati : National Statistics Day was celebrated at SV University on Saturday by Library and Information Science of SV Veterinary university, Indian Society for Probability and Statistics (ISPS) and Statistics Alumni of SV university. The day marked the 132nd birth anniversary of eminent Statistician Prof Prasanth Chandra Mahalanobis, who is considered as Father of Indian Statistics.

In his inaugural address, Dr KV Brahmaiah, Dean of Veterinary Science, SV Veterinary university stressed the importance of data in research. Chief guest and Vice Chancellor of SDUAHER, Kolar Dr B Vengamma explained medical statistical ethics & challenges. Dean of SVIMS Dr Alladi Mohan in his keynote address highlighted about medical statistics, clinical intelligence and Artificial Intelligence.

Dr Rajendran from ICMR Chennai, Dr Viswanadhan from Presidency College Chennai, Dr Vishnu Vardhan from Pondichery University and Dr Shaik Nafeez Umar from SV Agricultural University gave lectures on the occasion.

In his valedictory address honorary president of ISPS Prof Rajasekhar Reddy and emeritus Professor Dr D Sreenivasulu distributed certificates. Organising secretary Dr Kutty Kumar, Dr Rambabu Naik, Dr T Chaitanya Kumar and others took part.