National unity run, seminars to mark police martyrs’ commemoration events

Tirupati: District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu announced that the Police Martyrs’ events will commence from Monday and continue until October 31 across Tirupati district. The 11-day event will feature numerous activities to honour the sacrifices of police officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

During a press briefing here on Sunday, SP Subba Rayudu highlighted the crucial role police officers play in maintaining peace and security, from the country’s borders to internal law enforcement. “Development is only possible in a peaceful society. Police officers sacrifice their lives to ensure public safety and national security. It is our duty to remember their sacrifices and honour their legacy”, he said.

He urged the public to follow the law and contribute to building a safer society, underscoring the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining peace.

During the event, Police Commemoration Day will be observed on October 21. As part of it, a tribute parade will be held at the Tirupati Police Parade Ground at 7.30 am. The martyrs’ names will be remembered and their families will be honoured. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and other dignitaries will participate in this solemn event. The 11-day observation includes visits to martyrs’ families by police officials across the district sharing stories of their bravery and sacrifice.

Essay and debate competitions will also be conducted during October 24 to 27 for school and college students on topics such as ‘The Role of Youth in Preventing Cyber Crime’ and ‘Challenges Faced by Police in the Modern World’. An open house exhibition will be held during October 26 to 27 at the Police Parade ground showcasing police vehicles, bomb disposal equipment and other tools used by the police force.

The activities also include medical camp, blood donation drive, seminars and lectures, national unity run among other things. The SP also mentioned that prizes and certificates of appreciation will be awarded to students who perform exceptionally in essay writing, debates and seminars during the event. Additional SP J Venkata Rao and DSP Giridhar were also present.