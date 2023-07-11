Nature farming needs low investment & more income: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Narasaraopet: Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the State government is encouraging nature farming to get more income with less investment in agriculture.

He conducted a face-to-face programme with nature farming farmers and SHGs at Attalurupalem of Amaravati mandal in Palnadu district on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said the farmers, who adopted nature farming, will become scientists in the days to come. He said the government has appointed farmers, who have knowledge about nature farming, in Rythu Bharosa Kendras and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to agriculture.

He examined papaya gardens raised under nature farming and interacted with papaya farmers and explained the steps taken by the government to encourage the farmers.

He along with MLA Namburu Shankar Rao released pamphlets relating to 30 varieties of seeds to cultivate nature farming.

MLA Namburu Shankar Rao said farmers cultivating crops under nature farming are getting profits. He distributed 31 varieties of seeds produced by the FPO to the farmers.

Joint Collector Syam Prasad, Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank chairman Kameswara Rao, Nabard GM Murthy, Palnadu district agriculture officer Murali were present.