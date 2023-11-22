Live
Navy conducts flight trials of anti-ship missile
Indian Navy in association with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully undertook guided flight trials of the first indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile from Seaking 42B helicopter.
Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy in association with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully undertook guided flight trials of the first indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile from Seaking 42B helicopter.
The guided flight trials were undertaken on Tuesday along the Bay of Bengal. This firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology, including seeker and guidance technologies.
