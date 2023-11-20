Navy Day Celebrations: Specially-abled children visit INS Dega

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations, over 250 specially-abled children from seven different schools visited INS Dega, Naval Air Station at Visakhapatnam.

Captivated by detailed aircraft presentations and live demonstrations, the young participants, accompanied by teachers, enjoyed their visit to the Naval Air Station. It was a memorable moment for them when the Chetak helicopter showcased an aerial search and rescue operation. The display also included demonstrations by fire fighting and quick reaction teams.

Meanwhile, a medical camp was organised by INHS Kalyani under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command at Chepalauppada village in Bheemunipatnam as a part of the Navy Day celebrations.

The camp led by Surg Cdr Oommen Nainan saw participation by the villagers and an old-age home as over 300 people were screened by medical officers and specialists in medicine, surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics, ENT, eye, skin and dental.

Supported by staff of INS Kalinga and INS Karna, informative talks and demonstrations on basic life support (BLS) training and prevention of endemic diseases for school children and adults were conducted at the camp by expert ORTs and health inspectors from INHS Kalyani.