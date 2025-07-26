Live
Naxalite couple surrenders before DGP
Highlights
Vijayawada: Two senior Maoists J Nagaraju,state zonal committee member and incharge of East Bastar divisional committee and his wife M Jogeswari,...
Vijayawada: Two senior Maoists J Nagaraju,state zonal committee member and incharge of East Bastar divisional committee and his wife M Jogeswari, divisional committee. member surrendered before Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta today.
The Naxal couple frustrated with Maoist failures and surrendered before police to join main stream. Nagaraju carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh and Jogeswar has a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
The DGP handed over cheques of Rs 20000 each to the couple for immediate relief.
