Naxalite couple surrenders before DGP

Vijayawada: Two senior Maoists J Nagaraju,state zonal committee member and incharge of East Bastar divisional committee and his wife M Jogeswari,...

The Naxal couple frustrated with Maoist failures and surrendered before police to join main stream. Nagaraju carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh and Jogeswar has a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

The DGP handed over cheques of Rs 20000 each to the couple for immediate relief.

sidekick