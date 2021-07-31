Nayakallu Aruna unanimously elected Kurnool 2nd Deputy Mayor

Kurnool: Following the directions of state government, Joint Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon conducted election for second Deputy Mayor post at the Municipal Corporation's Council Hall on Friday. Mayor B Y Ramaiah, MLAs of Kurnool and Panyam, M A Hafeez Khan and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy also participated in the election.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Manazir Jilani said that the corporators of Kurnool town have unanimously elected Nayakallu Aruna as the Deputy Mayor-2. Later the joint collector, who acted as the presiding officer, conducted swearing in oath ceremony. Mayor B Y Ramaiah said that in the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, justification is being rendered to all on par with caste and creed. The women were given more importance in all fields. Two women have been selected as Deputy Mayors, said Ramaiah.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy said that the Chief Minister as assured to the people was justifying the people of all sections. He was also extending flawless governance to the people of state. Kurnool Legislator M A Hafeez Khan said that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving utmost priority for downtrodden communities' upliftment. During the last two years, the women have been given more importance. The SC,ST,BC and Minorities were being uplifted to join in political field, said Hafeez Khan. Deputy Mayor Renuka, ward members and the officials of all sections have also participated in the Deputy Mayor 2 election.