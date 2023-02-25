Nazeer sworn in AP Governor

Justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer was sworn in as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. AP High Court Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.





Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharati, High Court judges, state ministers, legislators and top officials attended the swearing-in ceremony. Nazeer, who succeeds Biswabhusan Harichandan as Governor, was part of Supreme Court benches which decided some landmark cases in the country. Harichandan has been appointed as the Chhattisgarh Governor.

Nazeer was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench that gave the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid case, resulting in the 2.77-acre land parcel being given to the temple trust. Likewise, he was a member of the bench which upheld the Central government's 2016 demonetisation, the triple talaq case and the right to privacy as a fundamental right, among others.











