NCC cadets explained benefits of Agnipath Vayu scheme

Brahmanapally: Nearly 500 cadets from Kurnool and Ananthapur districts are attending Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) - III being conducted by 9(A) Girls Bn NCC Kurnool.

As a part of camp training, a guest lecture was conducted on 'Agnipath Vayu Scheme.' Wing Commander Sajja Sri Chaitanya, Commanding Officer 12 ASC, Begumpet and Air force Recruiting Officer AP and Telangana States has addressed the cadets and explained about the benefits of the scheme.

Wing Commander Chaitanya said the new scheme provides the Agniveers a golden opportunity to experience military life without having to make a long time commitment. He explained the eligibility conditions for the scheme. These Agniveers would be exposed to an improved training curriculum which will enable them to transit quickly and effectively into the Air Force environment.

After the mandatory period of four years, certain percentage of volunteers would be given an opportunity to re-enroll into regular cadre. The remaining Agniveers will get financial aid enabling them to settle and lead a decent life style as a young entrepreneur or start a second career.

He also explained that the Agniveers can pursue various professional courses in distance mode, while being in service itself. He explained the benefits of the scheme through case scenarios of candidates who choose Agnipath as a career and those who pursue regular professional courses and further employment. Further, the Agniveers will be provided jobs in other public and private sectors post their retirement. The skills and professionalism imparted to them in the service would place them in a superior position as compared to other job seekers, he said.

Camp Commandant Col Suhas Kale, other officers and staff of the camp have also attended the programme.