NCC DDG exhorts youth to involve in social service

Tirupati: NCC Deputy Director General (AP &TS) Air Commodore Vijjili Madhusudhan Reddy arrived here on Thursday to have a detailed review of various activities of NCC Group and also inspect various units in operation in the pilgrim city.

It was the maiden visit of Air Commodore Madhusudhan, who is a fighter pilot with over 2,000 hours of flying experience on fighter aircrafts and also a specialist on remotely piloted aircrafts apart from being qualified on microlight aircrafts as well, to Tirupati after he took over the reins of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate. The DDG after his arrival first inspected the NCC Group Headquarters at Tirupati followed by visits to various NCC units of Tirupati Group.

He also visited Combined Annual Training Camp under progress at NCC Nagar and witnessed the complete training and administrative routine of the camp.

The DDG appreciated the training, social service and community development and various other activities which the Cadets of NCC Group Tirupati take part in.

Addressing the cadets, the DDG motivated the youth to grow up to be a good citizen of this country and to be involved in social service activities. During the visit, the DDG also interacted with outstanding performers of the group and was very appreciative of the performance of Cdt Rajitha of 29 (A) Bn NCC for having won a gold medal in shooting competition at the state-level and for her commendable performance at the just concluded Inter Directorate Shooting Competition. The DDG further exhorted the entire training team to put in all

efforts to realise the full potential of the vastly talented youth of the two states.

Later, in the evening, the DDG along with Minister for Sports, Cultural and Youth Affairs R K Roja addressed the NCC cadets after which the minister interacted with cadets. NCC sources said that DDG held a meeting with the minister to seek government support on expanding the NCC to rural areas to provide an opportunity to youth in villages to join the NCC.