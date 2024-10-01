NCC DG visits Tirupati group headquarters

Tirupati: The Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, visited the NCC Tirupati Group headquarters on Monday as part of his tour to the AP and Telangana region. He was accorded a guard of honour by NCC cadets.

He was briefed by Air Commodore VM Reddy, Colonel Satinder Dahiya, who provided insights into the region’s NCC activities and initiatives. He also interacted with the officers of the Tirupati Group, engaging in discussions about ongoing projects and future plans aimed at further enhancing the training and opportunities for cadets. The DG expressed his appreciation for the commitment shown by the officers and cadets and encouraged them to continue their efforts in fostering leadership, character and civic responsibility among the youth.