NDA candidate express confidence of Triple Engine Government in AP

In a recent election campaign in Dharmavaram, NDA MLA candidate Satya Kumar Yadav expressed confidence that a "triple engine" government will soon come to power in Andhra Pradesh. Along with Hindupuram MP candidate BK Parthasarathy and Janasena state general secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, Yadav visited several villages and highlighted the need for change in the state.

Yadav criticized the current government led by Jaganmohan Reddy, accusing him of corruption and neglecting the development of the state. He promised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government will bring growth and progress in all fields in Andhra Pradesh.



Yadav emphasized the importance of providing proper housing for the homeless, support for handloom weavers, job opportunities for the unemployed, and economic empowerment for women. He urged the residents of Dharmavaram to vote for the lotus symbol and support the vision of the triple engine government.



Leaders from TDP, BJP, and Janasena also participated in the campaign, showing a united front in their mission to bring about change in the state. With the upcoming elections, the promise of a triple engine government has sparked hope for a brighter future in Andhra Pradesh.

