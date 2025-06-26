NDA failed to keep up poll promises: Sharmila

Guntur: Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy criticised that the coalition government in the state has failed to keep up its election promises. She said though there are 75 lakh beneficiaries for Annadata Sukhibhava scheme in the state, the government is putting the figure at 65 lakh beneficiaries only.

She said the government has failed to release funds of Rs 4,300 crore for fee reimbursement. She reminded that the coalition government promised free bus travel for women, but this promise was not implemented so far. She said the coalition government promised pensions for women belonging to SC, ST, BCs who crossed the age of 50 years.

However, the government failed to implement the scheme so far. She said she came here to strengthen the Congress.

She said YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no humanity. Though Singaiah died, he did not stop his car during the Sattenapalli tour. He wanted to demonstrate his strength. She demanded that the government ban his tours.