NDA getting support in Chilakaluripet, says Prathipati Pulla Rao

Former minister Prathipati Pullarao has announced that people in every constituency, except for Chilakaluripet, are showing interest in the alliance parties. It has been reported that 11 YCP families from Gangannapalem village in Chilakaluripet mandal have joined the TDP.

During a gathering at his residence in Chilakaluripet, Prathipati welcomed the new members by adorning them with Telugudesam yellow scarves. In his address, he expressed confidence in the popularity of the party and mentioned that the name of Chandrababu Naidu will resonate in the village.

Prathipati emphasized the importance of the alliance coming to power for the overall development of the state. He stated that the people are clear on this matter and are prepared to vote for the alliance parties. He urged leaders to work together and ensure that people are safely escorted to polling booths amidst potential threats from YCP supporters.

Furthermore, Prathipati advised leaders to educate the public about the Super Six schemes to garner support from all sections of society. It is believed that with the collective efforts of the alliance parties, victory in the upcoming elections is achievable.