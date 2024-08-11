Live
- Bookshelf
- Sacrifice, bravery, and valor of martyrs: An inspiration for today’s youth
- Tamil Nadu CM Urges Swift Action On Sri Lankan Arrest Of 35 Indian Fishermen
- Air India Passenger Arrested At Cochin Airport For 'Bomb' Comment During Security Check
- Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao calls on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Civil Volunteer Arrested Amid Rising Tensions In Medical Community
- Mega Prince Varun Tej's Pan India Debut 'Matka' Unveils First Look Poster
- AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha Escapes Accident in Eluru District
- TG Launches stopped on account of flood
- Passive smoking poses severe risks to children’s health, experts warn
Just In
NDA government committed to strengthening Panchayat Raj system says Pawan Kalyan
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said the NDA govt is committed to strengthening Panchayat Raj system and hence it is focusing more on village panchayats.
Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said the NDA govt is committed to strengthening Panchayat Raj system and hence it is focusing more on village panchayats.
In a statement here on Saturday, Pawan said the village panchayats are lagging behind in development due to paucity of funds.
He said Grama Sabhalu will be organised in 13,326 villages to discuss on the works to be taken up under MNREGS.
He said the previous YSRCP government claimed that drinking water works were taken up at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore utilising Central government’s Jaljeevan scheme funds. However, there is no trace of completion of pipeline works at ground level.
The Deputy Chief Minister said that after a gap of several decades, funds were released in a big way to celebrate the Independence Day in village panchayats.
He said Rs 10,000 was released for villages having less than 5,000 population and Rs 25,000 for villages having more than 5,000 population. He appealed to sarpanches to celebrate the Independence Day on a grand scale.
He said due respect should be given to sarpanches elected by people. Pawan alleged that the previous YSRCP govt diverted funds released by the Central government for panchayats. As a result, panchayats are facing severe financial crisis and not having money to purchase even bleaching powder.