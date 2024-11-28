NDA government earmarked Rs 39K cr for BC welfare says Kollu Ravindra

Vijayawada : The NDA government in the state allocated Rs 39,007 crore for the welfare of backward classes for 2024-25, said minister for mines and excise Kollu Ravindra. He along with government whip Bommidi Nayakar, former MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana participated in the swearing in ceremony of Chilakalapudi Papa Rao as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Agnikula Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation here on Wednesday.

Minister Ravindra said that the state government had formed Agnikula Kshatriya Corporation as part of the welfare of the backward classes. He said that good days are ahead for the backward classes in the state. He wished Papa Rao to move upwards in politics and assume better positions in future.

Government whip Bommidi Nayakar said that the NDA government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan would do justice to the backward classes.

Former MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana appealed to the backward class leaders to strive hard for the welfare of their communities.

Chilakalapuri Papa Rao thanked Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for giving him the responsibility of the chairman of the corporation. He would follow the directions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and IT minister Nara Lokesh and try to solve the problems of Agnikula Kshatriyas.

Earlier, BC welfare joint managing director Uma Devi administered oath of office with the chairman and directors of the Agnikula Kshatriya Corporation.