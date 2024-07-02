NDA govt committed to welfare of poor

Kondapi (Prakasam district): The NDA government in the State would strive for the welfare of the poor people and the development of the State, said Minister for Social Welfare, Old aged and disabled welfare, VSWS and Volunteer system, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

He distributed the pensions under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme to the beneficiaries and said that they are enhancing the social pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 and distributing Rs 7,000 by including the Rs 1000 per month arrears for April, May, and June.

The Minister distributed pensions at the Turpu Naidu Palem in Tangutur mandal in Kondapi constituency, and Rajampalli village in Darsi mandal in Darsi constituency on Monday, and said that they are distributing Rs 4408 crore to 65.18 lakh beneficiaries in a festive mood. He said that the government is working with the slogan, Babu Surety Bhavishyattuki Guarantee, for the welfare of the poor people in the State. He said that as they promised in the election manifesto, the government enhanced the pensions by Rs 1,000 and at once from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, and paid the arrears also.

He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu going to the public and distributing the pension personally shows his commitment as a public servant. He pointed out that the pension, which was Rs 200 per month, was increased to Rs 1,000, and then enhanced to Rs 2,000 by the earlier TDP government. But the YSRCP government took five years to increase the pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

At Rajampalli, Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya said that a total of 2,92,999 beneficiaries under various categories received enhanced pensions on Monday. She said that the village and ward secretariat staff and personnel from other departments were also employed to distribute the pensions to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

She said that all eligible beneficiaries would be distributed the pensions, even though they are not available on the first day, and advised them not to worry. She said that a district-level control room is also set up to resolve any technical issues that arise in the meantime.

TDP Kondapi in-charge Damacharla Sathya, Darsi in-charge Dr Gottipati Lakshmi, Kanigiri RDO John Irwin, DRDA PD Vasundhara and other staff also participated in the programmes.