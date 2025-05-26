NDA govt is keen on strengthening film industry

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party Elamanchili constituency MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar alleged that all systems were weakened during the YSR Congress Party’s rule. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he condemned the recent comments made by former YSRCP minister Perni Nani.

The MLA asked the then minister what development was made when he was the Minister of Cine-matography of the state. Vijay Kumar alleged that Nani resorted to blackmailing the film industry leaders during the YSRCP’s tenure and weakened the industry.

The MLA informed that Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan already made it clear that if the film industry leaders’ approach with their grievances and proposals through the association or proper channel, steps will be taken to resolve them.

Further, the Elamanchili MLA stated that the NDA government has great respect towards the indus-try and unlike the YSRCP, it is strengthening the film industry. Pawan Kalyan donated his salary for the people of Pithapuram, while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy swindled public money and emptied the state’s wealth, Vijay Kumar pointed out.

The Jana Sena Party chief came from the film industry, while the YSRCP chief came from the faction industry, the MLA compared. “Our party is the one that keeps expanding systems. The YSRCP is the one that keeps dismantling systems. That’s why the party was defeated and the leaders confined to their homes,” the MLA stressed.