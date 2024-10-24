NDA govt slammed for not implementing Super Six

Vijayawada : Former MP Chinta Mohan lambasted the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh for not implementing the Super Six assurances even four months after coming to power.

Addressing the media at the Press Club here on Wednesday, Mohan wondered which way people would get benefitted with the drone technology.

Instead of these gimmicks, the Chandrababu Naidu administration should stick to the implementation of welfare schemes for the benefit of the people. Instead, he is whiling away time by raking up Laddu issue at one time and drone technology at some other time.

Referring to the Haryana elections, the former MP said that the Congress party lost the elections in Haryana due to their overconfidence and manipulation of the EVMs.

“The EVMs were hacked at certain constituencies where the Congress was weak,” he said and demanded bringing back the ballot system to conduct free and fair elections.

Mohan said that it would be impossible to complete either Amaravati capital city or Polavaram project. “It took more than 100 years for New Delhi to make it a full-fledged capital region,” said.

Likewise, the construction of the Polavaram project would not be completed in over a hundred years, he said, quoting a senior IAS officer who is now retired. The state government is needed to provide relief and rehabilitation to at least 34 lakh tribals for the completion of Polavaram project. Anyway, the Polavaram project has become an ATM for the politicians and nothing else.

The former MP decried the poor condition of Andhra Pradesh which lagged behind in development when the Telangana government moved forward after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. “When the Telangana has a wonderful secretariat, Andhra Pradesh has a tin-roofed shed as the Secretariat,” he added.