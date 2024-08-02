NDA govt will fulfil people’s aspirations: Social Welfare Minister

Singarayakonda: Minister for Social Welfare, old-aged and disabled welfare, VSWS and the volunteer system, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the NDA government in the State would strive to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

He participated in the pension distribution programme at Pakala village in the Singarayakonda mandal on Thursday and said that it is the TDP government that introduced the welfare pensions, and they are witnessing happiness in the eyes of the beneficiaries, with the enhancement of the pension value.

In the early morning of the first day of the month, Minister Swamy distributed the pensions by visiting the beneficiaries door-to-door in Pakala. Speaking at a public meeting later, Swamy said that NTR has introduced social welfare pensions, giving Rs 35 as a pension to each beneficiary. He said that Chandrababu Naidu has enhanced the pensions from Rs 35 to 75.

After becoming the Chief Minister in 2014, Chandrababu Naidu again increased pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, and then to Rs 2,000. He said that the YSRCP government failed to increase the pension to Rs 3,000 at once, but the NDA government is giving Rs 4,000 as a pension as promised.

Dr Swamy announced that the State government had distributed 95 per cent of the pensions on the first day of July, and 99 percent on the first day of this month, against the offensive campaign by the YSRCP.

He announced that the government is working as per the public’s aspirations, and assured that the Ammaku Vandanam, free bus transport to women and Anna Canteen service would soon be launched.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya participated in the pension distribution programme at Kabadipalem and Turpu Christian Palem in Ongole town.

She distributed the pensions to the beneficiaries along with municipal commissioner Jaswantharao, officials and ward secretariat staff.